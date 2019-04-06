Toronto Blue Jays (3-6, fourth in the AL East) vs. Cleveland Indians (4-3, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Saturday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Thomas Pannone (0-1, 1.80 ERA) Indians: Carlos Carrasco (0-1, 12.46 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays visit the Cleveland Indians on Saturday at Progressive Field.

The Indians went 49-32 at home in 2018. Cleveland batted .259 as a team last season and hit 216 total home runs.

The Blue Jays went 33-48 away from home in 2018. Toronto hit .244 as a team with 3.4 extra base hits per game and 16 total triples last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

