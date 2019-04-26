Carter Kieboom hit his first major league home run in the eighth inning against the Padres. He struck out with the bases loaded in the ninth to end the game. (Jonathan Newton/The Washington Post)

Just when it seemed as though the Washington Nationals might overcome another eighth-inning blunder, just when it seemed as though top prospect Carter Kieboom might emerge a hero in his MLB debut, and just when it seemed as though the team might find its footing in a series opener, it all fell apart.

The Nationals’ 4-3 loss Friday night to the San Diego Padres was made more frustrating by the fact it hadn’t looked like the agonizing defeats before it. After a bullpen unraveling in a tie game in the eighth, they’d struck back to tie the score again in the bottom of the inning with Kieboom’s first home run, and they had done what they could to protect the tie. In the ninth, Manager Dave Martinez brought in his closer, Sean Doolittle, who had been almost automatic this season. Martinez bet on the only reliable member of his bullpen to carry his team to the bottom of the frame with a chance to win.

Doolittle seemed ready to deliver. He began the ninth by striking out Padres star third baseman Manny Machado, who had hit a game-tying single in the seventh. Then right fielder Hunter Renfroe locked Doolittle in a battle. He fouled off one, two, three four-seamers until Doolittle finally threw a splitter. Improbably, Renfroe hooked the pitch, low and away, and drove it out past the center field fence. It was Doolittle’s second run allowed of the season and his first home run allowed since June 19, 2018.

The meat of the Nationals’ lineup did not go quietly in the bottom of the inning. After Juan Soto and Ryan Zimmerman struck out swinging against Padres closer Kirby Yates, catcher Yan Gomes spurred a two-out rally with a groundball that glanced off Machado’s glove and snuck into left field. Michael A. Taylor pinch-ran for Gomes and stole second. Brian Dozier and Howie Kendrick walked.

With the bases loaded and two outs, Kieboom had a chance to walk off his own debut. He did not.

Kieboom fell behind 0-2, worked the count back to 2-2, but then waved at a splitter in the dirt as Washington fell to 1-8 in series openers. The Nationals had wasted another quality start, this one seven innings of two-run ball from Max Scherzer, who struck out 10 and retired the first 13 batters he faced.

As they so often do for the Nationals, the few mistakes of their starters and their inability to break open games early culminated in a tense eighth inning. As they so often do for the Nationals, multiple relievers entered, multiple batters reached by hit and by walk, and the opposing team left the inning with another run on the board. This time, after Kyle Barraclough had allowed two Padres to reach base, Wander Suero’s inside fastball snuck by Gomes for a passed ball that let Austin Hedges scamper home from third base with the go-ahead run.

Yet, in the bottom of the eighth, Kieboom walked to the plate with his first chance to save the day.

After two years tearing through the minors, after this spring training showing General Manager Mike Rizzo almost everything he needed to see, after three weeks of fine-tuning his defense and mashing at the plate in Class AAA Fresno, Kieboom was here. He made it to Nationals Park. In the back left corner of the clubhouse, a No. 8 jersey hung in a locker underneath a “KIEBOOM” nameplate. Though he had grinded toward this moment his whole life, or perhaps because he had, Kieboom couldn’t believe it.

“This whole thing is crazy to me,” Kieboom said before the game. “I mean, I was in high school three years ago doing art projects. This is like . . . it’s hard to even describe it.”

Before the eighth, Kieboom had excelled in the field but struggled at the plate. In his first plate appearance in the third, the 21-year-old never took the bat off his shoulder and, when the sixth pitch whizzed by, started walking to first base when home plate umpire Andy Fletcher rung him up. In the fifth, he grounded out softly to the second baseman. Then things changed.

In his third at-bat, with his team trailing 3-2, Kieboom took the first pitch from Padres reliever Craig Stammen for a strike. He watched a slider miss low. Stammen tried another slider, but this one missed too high. Kieboom crushed it over the wall in center field and sent Nationals fans, for a moment, into a frenzy both at the comeback but also at the thought that their team could have yet another player so young and so good.

After his last at-bat, the strikeout to end it, Kieboom turned, tucked the bat underneath his arm and glared at the ground as he walked back to the dugout.