But that Kieboom was there at all, playing third base, hitting sixth Saturday night, was significant for the Washington Nationals. That he was recalled right after the club announced a three-year extension for General Manager Mike Rizzo added a layer. Kieboom, 23, is a big factor in how Rizzo will shape this team’s future. Is he the infielder who has struggled through two stints in the majors? Or is he closer to his “top prospect” label, a first-round draft pick in 2016, the rookie trusted to fill a star-sized hole left by Anthony Rendon?

Kieboom’s third chance to prove himself has begun. It started in the Nationals’ 10-4 win over the Braves. He poked that RBI single off Max Fried in the first, grounded into a double play in the fourth, walked in the sixth and scored after going first to third on a hit to shallow left. He added two strikeouts. A heaving bullpen covered 5⅓ scoreless innings. And the Nationals, having won back-to-back games for the first time since Aug. 11, are now 14-24.

Opportunity found Kieboom once Rendon signed a seven-year, $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in the offseason. He was never going to be Rendon, one of baseball’s best all-around third basemen. But the hope was that Kieboom would quickly bury concerns raised during an 11-game stretch in 2019. He homered in his debut before striking out 16 times in 43 plate appearances.

He went back to the minors with a .128 batting average and four errors at shortstop. That made his defense the biggest question in spring training, and he compounded it with a handful of miscues during early exhibitions. Then the pandemic hit, the sport shut down, and Kieboom was drilling his footwork in an empty warehouse in metro Atlanta.

Once it restarted in July, he looked sharp at third base but lost at the plate. He led the Nationals with 11 walks in 17 games. He otherwise had 10 hits and 20 strikeouts in 64 plate appearances. Manager Dave Martinez thought he wasn’t aggressive enough with runners in scoring position. But in the last game before he was optioned, Kieboom swung at the first pitch in back-to-back at-bats and grounded into a double play. He slammed his helmet on the field, in the dugout, then was sent down the next afternoon.

The Nationals wanted him to improve his swing at their alternate training site in Fredericksburg, particularly against fastballs. They only kept him there for the minimum 10 days.

“We need his bat in the lineup, so it’s good for him that he went down there and worked hard to get back,” Martinez said Saturday, considering the order is still without Juan Soto because of left elbow soreness. “We felt like he worked on some things in his swing, so we know he can hit, and we know he can play.”

Kieboom’s bloop single was the only hit of a two-run first for the Nationals. They soon fell behind once Erick Fedde yielded four runs on three homers. He was pulled after recording just 11 outs on 92 pitches. But the offense and reliever Kyle McGowin picked him up.

In the fifth, the Nationals scored on second baseman Johan Camargo’s error, the first for a Braves middle infielder this season. In the sixth, Kieboom started a rally with a nine-pitch walk. He went first-to-third on one of Brock Holt’s four hits, then scored on a single by fellow rookie Luis García. Then Washington nudged ahead for good on Victor Robles’s bunt single, with the center fielder reaching for the eighth time in 13 at-bats since he was moved to the leadoff spot.

From there, Kyle McGowin retired seven of the eight batters he faced in his first appearance of the summer. Next, Wander Suero worked a clean seventh. Sean Doolittle did the same in the eighth. And after the Nationals scored five insurance runs in the ninth, Ryne Harper shut the door. It was rare to see a comfortable win.