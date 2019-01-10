CINCINNATI — Catcher Curt Casali and the Cincinnati Reds agreed to a $950,000, one-year contract that avoided salary arbitration.

Casali, 30, was acquired from Tampa Bay on May 31. He batted .293 in 52 games for the Reds — 35 starts — with four homers and 16 RBIs. Casali threw out 5 of 24 runners trying to steal. He also made his first career appearances at first base — six games — and moved to second base in one game.

He had a $600,000 salary in the major leagues last year.

Seven Reds remain eligible for arbitration going into Friday’s scheduled exchange of proposed salaries: outfielder Yasiel Puig; second baseman Scooter Gennett; right-handers Anthony DeSclafani, Michael Lorenzen and Tanner Roark; left-hander Alex Wood and shortstop Jose Peraza.

