Cincinnati Reds (66-88, fifth in NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (59-93, fifth in NL East)

Miami; Friday, 7:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Reds: Luis Castillo (10-12, 4.52 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 160 strikeouts) Marlins: Wei-Yin Chen (6-11, 4.93 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 102 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Marlins are 11-13 in Chen’s starts. Miami pitchers are holding opponents to just a .255 batting average this season. The Reds are 13-18 against NL East teams. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this year, Scooter Gennett leads the team with a mark of .318. The Reds won 4-2 in Thursday’s meeting, Cody Reed earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jose Peraza has 175 hits for the Reds this season. He’s batting .290 on the year. Joey Votto has 12 hits and is batting .324 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati. J.T. Realmuto is hitting .284 with 129 hits and 21 home runs in 119 games this year for the Marlins. Peter O’Brien has three home runs and seven RBIs while slugging .952 over his past 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 5-5, .229 batting average, 3.56 ERA, outscored by 13 runs. Marlins: 3-7, .207 batting average, 5.88 ERA, outscored by 27 runs.

