Milwaukee Brewers (8-2, first in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Angels (4-6, fifth in the NL West)

Anaheim, California; Monday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Brewers: Jhoulys Chacin (2-0, 4.22 ERA) Angels: Trevor Cahill (0-1, 3.75 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers face the Los Angeles Angels on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim.

The Angels went 42-39 at home in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 8.6 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.15.

The Brewers finished 45-37 in road games in 2018. Milwaukee hit .252 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last year. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

