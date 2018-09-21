Colorado Rockies (82-70, second in NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (79-74, third in NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Rockies: German Marquez (12-10, 3.96 ERA, 1.24 WHIP, 199 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (14-10, 3.20 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hopes Charlie Blackmon can keep his hot-hitting ways alive as he takes a 12-game hitting streak into the matchup with Arizona on Friday. The Diamondbacks have struggled lately, going 3-7 over their last 10 contests. Arizona has allowed just 2.3 runs per game in Greinke’s starts on the season. The Rockies enter the contest as losers of their last three games. Colorado has slugged .428 this season, Nolan Arenado paces the team with a mark of .550. In their last meeting on Sept. 13, Kyle Freeland earned the win in a 10-3 victory for the Rockies.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Desmond has 20 home runs and 81 RBIs in 149 games for the Rockies. David Dahl has 11 hits and is batting .333 over his past 10 games for Colorado. Paul Goldschmidt has 168 hits for the Diamondbacks this year. His .298 batting average is ninth in the National League. David Peralta has a .290 batting average, nine hits and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .254 batting average, 3.86 ERA, outscored opponents by two runs. Diamondbacks: 3-7, .212 batting average, 6.22 ERA, outscored by 24 runs.

