New York Yankees relief pitcher Chasen Shreve, left, tips his cap as he walks off the field at the end of a baseball game against the New York Mets, Saturday, July 21, 2018, in New York. (Julie Jacobson/Associated Press)

NEW YORK — Aroldis Chapman had flamed out, throwing three of 19 pitches for strikes and enabling the Mets to cut a four-run, ninth-inning deficit in half.

Chasen Shreve to the rescue. Yes, Chasen Shreve.

Maligned last month, Shreve entered with the bases loaded, got Devin Mesoraco to hit into a run-scoring, double-play grounder and retired Wilmer Flores on a slow roller in front of the mound.

With his second big league save and first since August 2016, Shreve preserved a 7-6 Subway Series victory Saturday that enabled Sonny Gray (7-7) to win consecutive starts for the first time since the Yankees acquired him last summer.

On another tumult-filled day for the last-place Mets, closer Jeurys Familia was traded to Oakland for a pair of minor leaguers and slugging outfielder Yoenis Cespedes was out of the lineup because of body soreness, one game after returning from a two-month absence. Cespedes said Friday night he may need surgery on both heels that would require an eight-to-10-month recovery.

Aaron Judge homered for the Yankees, who trailed after Michael Conforto’s second-inning solo homer but rallied against Steven Matz (4-8) with a four-run fourth that included Didi Gregorius’ tying triple, run-scoring doubles by Miguel Andujar (aided by fan interference), and Greg Bird, and Austin Romine’s RBI single.

CUBS 7, CARDINALS 2, 1ST GAME

CHICAGO — Tyler Chatwood pitched into the sixth inning and made a key defensive play in his first win in two months, helping Chicago beat St. Louis in the opener of a day-night doubleheader.

Chatwood (4-5) walked six and hit a batter, continuing a season-long problem with control issues. But the right-hander allowed just one hit in 5 1/3 innings — Matt Carpenter’s fourth homer in two days.

Ben Zobrist went 4 for 4 and scored twice as NL Central-leading Chicago bounced back nicely from an 18-5 loss to St. Louis on Friday. Javier Baez had three hits and two RBIs, and Tommy La Stella also drove in two runs in the makeup of an April 16 rainout.

The Cardinals pulled within one on Yadier Molina’s sacrifice fly in the seventh, but the Cubs responded with four runs in the bottom half. Baez drove in Jason Heyward with a bloop double, Victor Caratini had a sacrifice fly and La Stella capped the scoring with a two-out, two-run single.

Carpenter’s one-out drive in the third landed in the basket in right field, tying it at 1 with his 24th of the season and extending his homer streak to five straight games. He went 5 for 5 with three homers, two doubles and seven RBIs while playing just six innings in Friday’s runaway win.

Luke Weaver (5-9) was the loser.

TIGERS 5, RED SOX 0

DETROIT — Jose Iglesias homered and drove in four runs, and Mike Fiers pitched impressively into the seventh inning to lead Detroit over Boston.

The major league-leading Red Sox lost for just the second time in 15 games, and their AL East lead over the New York Yankees slipped to 4½ games.

Fiers (7-6) worked his first scoreless outing since his Tigers debut April 8, when he beat the Chicago White Sox 1-0 for Detroit’s only other shutout this season. This time, he allowed seven hits and three walks in 6 1/3 innings, striking out six.

Brian Johnson (1-3) gave up two unearned runs and five hits in five innings for Boston. He struck out five.

BLUE JAYS 4, ORIOLES 1

TORONTO — Marcus Stroman pitched seven sharp innings, Aledmys Diaz had two hits and Toronto beat struggling Baltimore for the sixth straight time.

Stroman (3-7) allowed one run and five hits. He threw a season-high 107 pitches, the first time this season he has topped 100. Stroman is 3-2 with a 3.03 ERA in five starts since returning from a shoulder injury that caused him to miss more than a month.

Seunghwan Oh worked the eighth and Ryan Tepera finished for his seventh save in 12 opportunities.

Baltimore right-hander Alex Cobb picked up his major league-worst 13th loss as the Orioles dropped to 1-8 against Toronto this season.

MARLINS 3, RAYS 2

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Rookie Pablo Lopez gave up three hits in six innings, Cameron Maybin homered and Miami beat Tampa Bay.

Lopez (2-1) struck out six in his fourth major league start, helping the Marlins match their longest winning streak of the season at four games.

Maybin’s third home run came in the seventh off Rays reliever Hunter Wood.

Martin Prado drove in the game’s first run with a double in the fourth off Ryan Yarbrough (8-5) and scored on Miguel Rojas’ ground ball.

Joey Wendle led off the Tampa Bay fourth with a home run, his fifth, after Lopez had pitched three perfect innings. Wendle had two of the Rays’ six hits.

