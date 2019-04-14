Los Angeles Angels (8-7, fourth in the AL West) vs. Chicago Cubs (5-9, fifth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Angels: Trevor Cahill (1-1, 3.50 ERA) Cubs: Tyler Chatwood (0-0, 6.00 ERA)

LINE: Cubs favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Angels take on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field.

The Cubs went 51-31 on their home field in 2018. Chicago hit .258 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 167 total home runs last year.

The Angels finished 38-43 in road games in 2018. Los Angeles averaged 8.2 hits with three extra base hits per game and 249 total doubles last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.