Chicago White Sox (62-96, fourth in AL Central) vs. Minnesota Twins (74-84, second in AL Central)

Minneapolis; Friday, 2:10 p.m. and 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS GAME 1: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (7-9, 3.94 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 146 strikeouts) Twins: Jose Berrios (11-11, 3.93 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 193 strikeouts)

PROBABLE PITCHERS GAME 2: White Sox: Lucas Giolito (10-12, 5.81 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 123 strikeouts) Twins: Chase De Jong (0-1, 3.86 ERA, 1.63 WHIP, nine strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Minnesota and Chicago will square off in a doubleheader on Friday. The Twins have improved lately, going 7-3 in their last 10 outings. Minnesota is hitting .249 as a team this season, Eddie Rosario’s mark of .288 paces the team. The White Sox are 14-17 in Giolito’s starts this year. Chicago’s lineup has 164 home runs this season, Daniel Palka paces them with 27 homers. In their last meeting on Aug. 22, Carlos Rodon earned the win in a 7-3 victory for the White Sox.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tim Anderson is batting .242 with a .281 on-base percentage and .409 slugging percentage in 151 games this season for the White Sox. Avisail Garcia has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Chicago. Max Kepler has 19 home runs and 54 RBIs on the year for the Twins. Jorge Polanco has two home runs and 10 RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: White Sox: 3-7, .236 batting average, 5.44 ERA, outscored by 23 runs. Twins: 7-3, .299 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs.

TWINS INJURIES: The Minnesota Twins transferred RHP Ervin Santana to the 60-day disabled list with a third finger MCP joint on his right hand on Saturday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports