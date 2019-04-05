Seattle Mariners (7-1, first in the AL West) vs. Chicago White Sox (2-3, fourth in the AL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (0-0, 2.53 ERA) White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Mariners favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago hosts Seattle for the 2019 home opener.

The White Sox went 30-51 in home games in 2018. Chicago batted .241 as a team last season and hit 182 total home runs.

The Mariners went 44-37 on the road in 2018. Seattle averaged 8.7 hits with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 176 total home runs last year.

