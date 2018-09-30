St. Louis Cardinals (88-73, third in NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (94-67, first in NL Central)

Chicago; Sunday, 3:20 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (8-8, 3.16 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 179 strikeouts) Cubs: Mike Montgomery (5-6, 4.00 ERA, 1.36 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Chicago heads into the matchup after a 2-1 loss to St. Louis despite an impressive outing by Cole Hamels, Steve Cishek and Jesse Chavez. They pitched a combined three-hitter Saturday. The Cubs enter the ballgame tied with Milwaukee for first in the NL Central. Chicago has a collective .259 batting average this year, led by Ben Zobrist’s .309 mark. The Cardinals have gone 11-16 in games started by Flaherty. St. Louis’ lineup has 165 home runs this season, Matt Carpenter paces them with 36 homers. The Cardinals won Saturday’s contest 2-1. Miles Mikolas picked up his 18th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcell Ozuna has 69 runs and 88 RBIs for the Cardinals this season. Paul DeJong has 11 hits and is batting .268 over his past 10 games for St. Louis. Javier Baez has 173 hits for the Cubs this season. He’s batting .289 on the year. Daniel Murphy has 15 hits and is batting .375 over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 5-5, .242 batting average, 4.25 ERA, outscored by one run. Cubs: 5-5, .239 batting average, 4.15 ERA, outscored by eight runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports