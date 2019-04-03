Chicago White Sox (1-3, fifth in the AL Central) vs. Cleveland Indians (2-2, third in the AL Central)

Cleveland; Wednesday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Carlos Rodon (0-1, 3.38 ERA) Indians: Corey Kluber (0-1, 2.57 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago White Sox face the Cleveland Indians on Wednesday at Progressive Field.

The Indians went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits per game last season and totaled 216 home runs as a team.

The White Sox went 30-46 in division games in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 40 total triples last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

