Chicago White Sox (62-100, fourth in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Kansas City Royals (58-104, fifth in the AL Central in 2018)

Kansas City, Kansas; Saturday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Reynaldo Lopez (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: White Sox favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Kansas City Royals host the Chicago White Sox on Saturday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City hit .245 as a team with 2.9 extra base hits per game and 155 total home runs last season.

The White Sox finished 30-46 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago hit .241 as a team last season and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

Royals Injuries: None listed.

White Sox Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

