Houston Astros (103-59, first in the AL West in 2018) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (90-72, third in the AL East in 2018)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Wade Miley (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rays: Yonny Chirinos (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rays favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 3 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Houston Astros visit the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday at Tropicana Field.

The Rays went 51-30 in home games in 2018. Tampa Bay hit .258 as a team last season while averaging 8.7 hits per game.

The Astros went 57-24 away from home in 2018. Houston pitchers struck out 10.4 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.10.

Rays Injuries: None listed.

Astros Injuries: Carlos Correa: day-to-day (neck).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

