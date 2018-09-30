Pittsburgh Pirates (81-79, fourth in NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-94, fifth in NL Central)

Cincinnati; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Pirates: Clay Holmes (1-3, 7.25 ERA, 2.06 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) Reds: Sal Romano (8-11, 5.37 ERA, 1.45 WHIP, 104 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Both Pittsburgh and Cincinnati are seeking to win the series with a victory. The Reds have gone 13-11 in games started by Romano. Cincinnati is hitting a collective .255 on the season, led by Scooter Gennett’s mark of .310. The Pirates have gone 42-33 against the rest of their division. Pittsburgh has allowed just 3.7 runs per game in Holmes’ starts on the season. The Reds won Saturday’s contest 3-0. Michael Lorenzen picked up his fourth win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has 19 home runs and 71 RBIs on the season for the Pirates. Corey Dickerson has two home runs and five RBIs while slugging .703 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh. Eugenio Suarez has 34 home runs and 104 RBIs on the year for the Reds. Jose Peraza has 10 hits and is batting .244 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 5-5, .245 batting average, 3.76 ERA, outscored by one run. Reds: 3-7, .202 batting average, 3.40 ERA, outscored by 21 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

