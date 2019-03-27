Pittsburgh Pirates (82-79, fourth in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Cincinnati Reds (67-95, fifth in the NL Central in 2018)

Cincinnati; Thursday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Reds: Luis Castillo (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Pittsburgh visits Cincinnati on opening day.

The Reds went 37-44 on their home field in 2018. Cincinnati hit .254 as a team with 2.8 extra base hits per game and 172 total home runs last season.

The Pirates went 38-43 away from home in 2018. Pittsburgh averaged 8.5 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 290 total doubles last year. The Pirates won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: day-to-day (lower back tightness), Scooter Gennett: day-to-day (groin).

Pirates Injuries: Edgar Santana: day-to-day (elbow), Gregory Polanco: day-to-day (shoulder).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.