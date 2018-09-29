Pittsburgh Pirates (81-78, fourth in NL Central) vs. Cincinnati Reds (66-94, fifth in NL Central)

Cincinnati; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Pirates: Jameson Taillon (14-9, 3.16 ERA, 1.18 WHIP, 172 strikeouts) Reds: Michael Lorenzen (3-2, 3.35 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 52 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Reds have dropped their last six contests. The Cincinnati offense has compiled a .255 batting average as a team this year, Scooter Gennett leads the team with a mark of .310. The Pirates are 20-11 in games started by Taillon. Pittsburgh has allowed just 2.1 runs per game in Taillon’s starts this year. In Friday’s game, the Pirates defeated the Reds 8-4. Steven Brault got the win for Pittsburgh, his sixth on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Starling Marte has 80 runs and 71 RBIs for the Pirates this year. Corey Dickerson has two home runs and six RBIs while slugging .789 over his past 10 games for Pittsburgh. Eugenio Suarez has 33 home runs and 103 RBIs in 141 games for the Reds. Jose Peraza has 11 hits and is batting .256 over his past 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Pirates: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs. Reds: 2-8, .203 batting average, 4.17 ERA, outscored by 32 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

