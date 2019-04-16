Cincinnati Reds (5-10, fifth in the NL Central) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (10-8, second in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Reds: Tyler Mahle (0-0, 0.82 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 12 strikeouts) Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (0-1, 4.77 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 15 strikeouts)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

The Dodgers are 7-4 on their home turf. Los Angeles has hit 35 home runs this season, third in the majors. Cody Bellinger leads them with nine, averaging one every seven at-bats.

The Reds are 0-5 on the road. Cincinnati’s team on-base percentage of .285 is the worst in their division. Tucker Barnhart leads the lineup with an OBP of .436. The Dodgers won the last meeting 4-3. Kenley Jansen secured his first victory and Joc Pederson went 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBIs for Los Angeles. Raisel Iglesias registered his third loss for Cincinnati.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger leads the Dodgers with 14 extra base hits and is slugging .925. Pederson is 7-for-35 with a triple, four home runs and seven RBIs over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Joey Votto leads the Reds with six extra base hits and has two RBIs. Eugenio Suarez has nine hits and is batting .310 over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 4-6, .263 batting average, 4.92 ERA, outscored by two runs

Reds: 4-6, .235 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Dodgers Injuries: Hyun-Jin Ryu: 10-day IL (groin), Rich Hill: 10-day IL (knee), Tony Cingrani: 10-day IL (shoulder), Cody Bellinger: day-to-day (knee), Russell Martin: 10-day IL (back).

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 10-day IL (back), Sonny Gray: day-to-day (calf), Scooter Gennett: 10-day IL (groin), Alex Blandino: 10-day IL (knee).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

