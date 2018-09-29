Los Angeles Dodgers (89-71, second in NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (73-87, fourth in NL West)

San Francisco; Saturday, 4:05 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw (9-5, 2.53 ERA, 1.02 WHIP, 151 strikeouts) Giants: Dereck Rodriguez (6-4, 2.50 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 88 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles starter Clayton Kershaw can notch his 10th victory of the year with a win. The Giants have gone 9-9 in Rodriguez’s starts. San Francisco has allowed just 1.9 runs per game in Rodriguez’s starts this year. Los Angeles’ lineup has 133 home runs this year, led by Max Muncy’s mark of 33. In Friday’s game, the Dodgers defeated the Giants 3-1. Hyun-Jin Ryu got the win for Los Angeles, his seventh on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cody Bellinger has 24 home runs and 73 RBIs this season for the Dodgers. Yasiel Puig has four home runs and 11 RBIs while slugging .606 over his past 10 games for Los Angeles. Brandon Crawford has 14 home runs and 54 RBIs in 149 games for the Giants. Aramis Garcia has 11 hits and is batting .297 over his past 10 games for San Francisco.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 7-3, .270 batting average, 2.53 ERA, outscored opponents by 26 runs. Giants: 3-7, .226 batting average, 4.67 ERA, outscored by 18 runs.

___

