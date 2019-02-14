Clemson (15-9, 5-6) vs. No. 16 Louisville (17-8, 8-4)

KFC Yum! Center, Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 16 Louisville presents a tough challenge for Clemson. Clemson has won one of its five games against ranked teams this season. Louisville lost 71-69 loss at home to Duke on Tuesday.

SUPER SENIORS: Clemson has relied heavily on its seniors. Marcquise Reed, Elijah Thomas, Shelton Mitchell and David Skara have collectively accounted for 70 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 78 percent of all Tigers points over the team’s last five games.

ACC ADVANCEMENT: The Tigers have given up just 61.9 points per game to conference opponents thus far. That’s an improvement from the 65.9 per game they allowed over 13 non-conference games.

KEY CONTRIBUTOR: Christen Cunningham has directly created 45 percent of all Louisville field goals over the last three games. Cunningham has nine field goals and 24 assists in those games.

WINNING WHEN: The Cardinals are 9-0 when they hold opposing teams to 65 points or fewer and 8-8 when opponents exceed 65 points. The Tigers are 7-0 when the team blocks at least seven shots and 8-9 when they fall short of that total.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Cards have recently gotten buckets via assists more often than the Tigers. Louisville has an assist on 43 of 74 field goals (58.1 percent) across its past three matchups while Clemson has assists on 38 of 69 field goals (55.1 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: Louisville has made nine 3-pointers per game this season, which is second-best among ACC teams. The Cardinals have averaged 10.8 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.