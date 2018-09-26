Cleveland Indians (88-69, first in AL Central) vs. Chicago White Sox (62-95, fourth in AL Central)

Chicago; Wednesday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Indians: Shane Bieber (10-5, 4.80 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 109 strikeouts) White Sox: TBD

BOTTOM LINE: Both Cleveland and Chicago are seeking a series win with a victory. The White Sox are 30-41 against the rest of their division. Chicago’s lineup has 180 home runs this season, Daniel Palka paces them with 27 homers. The Indians head into the matchup with a 15 and a half-game lead over the Twins in the AL Central. Cleveland’s lineup is averaging 4.8 RBIs per game this season. Jose Ramirez paces the team with 104 RBIs. The White Sox won 5-4 in Tuesday’s meeting, Ian Hamilton earned his first win of the year.

TOP PERFORMERS: Francisco Lindor is batting .279 with a .346 on-base percentage and .520 slugging percentage in 153 games this season for the Indians. Yan Gomes has three home runs and six RBIs while slugging .667 over his past 10 games for Cleveland. Yolmer Sanchez has 142 hits for the White Sox this season. He’s batting .246 on the year. Avisail Garcia has three home runs and seven RBIs over his past 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Indians: 6-4, .278 batting average, 3.21 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs. White Sox: 4-6, .238 batting average, 4.43 ERA, outscored by 13 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports