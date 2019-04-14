Cleveland Indians (8-6, second in the AL Central) vs. Kansas City Royals (4-10, fifth in the AL Central)

Kansas City, Kansas; Sunday, 2:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Indians: Corey Kluber (1-2, 3.86 ERA) Royals: Jakob Junis (1-1, 5.75 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Cleveland Indians take on the Kansas City Royals on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

The Royals finished 36-40 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Kansas City pitchers struck out 7.1 hitters per game last year with a staff ERA of 4.95.

The Indians went 49-27 in division games in 2018. Cleveland pitchers had a WHIP of 1.20 last year while striking out 9.5 hitters per game.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.