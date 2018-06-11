CHICAGO — Cleveland Indians star reliever Andrew Miller is just about ready to start facing live batters.

Manager Terry Francona says the two-time All-Star had his “best” bullpen session Monday since he was placed on the 10-day disabled list in late May because of inflammation in his left knee. He will likely throw another one Wednesday and could start facing some hitters once the team opens a nine-game homestand on Friday.

Francona says the Indians were waiting another day to decide whether to place catcher Roberto Perez on the DL. He was hit by a pitch in the right wrist against Detroit on Sunday.

The Indians recalled catcher and outfielder Francisco Mejia from Triple-A Columbus and optioned right-hander Evan Marshall to the minor league club.

