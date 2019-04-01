Chicago White Sox (62-100, fourth in the AL Central in 2018) vs. Cleveland Indians (91-71, first in the AL Central in 2018)

Cleveland; Monday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Ivan Nova (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Indians: Mike Clevinger (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Indians favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Cleveland hosts Chicago for the 2019 home opener.

The Indians went 49-27 in division play in 2018. Cleveland averaged 8.9 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The White Sox finished 30-46 against AL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago pitchers struck out 7.8 hitters a game last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43. The Indians won the season series 14-5 in 2018.

Indians Injuries: None listed.

White Sox Injuries: None listed.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

