Houston Astros (2-4, fourth in the AL West) vs. Texas Rangers (3-2, third in the AL West)

Arlington, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Gerrit Cole (0-1, 1.50 ERA) Rangers: Mike Minor (0-1, 11.57 ERA)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Houston Astros on Wednesday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers finished 28-48 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Texas pitchers struck out 6.9 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 4.93.

The Astros finished 46-30 against AL West Division opponents in 2018. Houston hit .255 as a team last season and averaged 3.1 extra base hits per game.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

