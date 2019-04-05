Los Angeles Dodgers (5-2, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-4, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Kenta Maeda (1-0, 4.05 ERA) Rockies: Tyler Anderson (0-1, 9.00 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Los Angeles for the 2019 home opener.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division games in 2018. Colorado averaged 8.8 hits with 3.3 extra base hits per game and 42 total triples last year.

The Dodgers went 45-32 in division games in 2018. Los Angeles hit .250 as a team last year and hit 235 total home runs. The Dodgers won the season series 13-7 in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

