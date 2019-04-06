Los Angeles Dodgers (6-2, first in the NL West) vs. Colorado Rockies (3-5, fourth in the NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Walker Buehler (0-0, 15.00 ERA) Rockies: Jon Gray (0-1, 4.05 ERA)

LINE: Dodgers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 10 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado hosts Los Angeles for the 2019 home opener.

The Rockies went 41-36 in division games in 2018. Colorado batted .256 as a team last season and hit 210 total home runs.

The Dodgers finished 45-32 against NL West Division opponents in 2018. Los Angeles pitchers struck out 9.7 hitters per game last season with a staff ERA of 3.40.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

