Washington Nationals (81-79, second in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (90-70, first in NL West)

Denver; Saturday, 8:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (9-7, 3.77 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 149 strikeouts) Rockies: Jon Gray (12-8, 4.91 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 182 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies head into the matchup with a one-game lead over the Dodgers in the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .296. The Nationals have gone 12-9 in games started by Strasburg. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .334 this season, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .391. The Rockies won Friday’s contest 5-2. Kyle Freeland picked up his 17th win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner has 18 home runs and 70 RBIs this season for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon has four home runs and 16 RBIs while slugging .868 over his past 10 games for Washington. Trevor Story has 86 runs and 105 RBIs for the Rockies this year. David Dahl has five home runs and 14 RBIs while slugging .744 over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 5-5, .272 batting average, 3.94 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs. Rockies: 8-2, .268 batting average, 1.91 ERA, outscored opponents by 41 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports