Philadelphia Phillies (78-78, third in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (86-70, second in NL West)

Denver; Tuesday, 8:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Vince Velasquez (9-11, 4.59 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 159 strikeouts) Rockies: Chad Bettis (5-2, 5.18 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 77 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies enter the matchup as winners of their last four games. Colorado is slugging .426 as a unit. Trevor Story leads the team with a slugging percentage of .552. The Phillies have dropped their last five ballgames. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Hector Neris’ 14.4. In Monday’s game, the Rockies defeated the Phillies 10-1. Jon Gray got the win for Colorado, his 12th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 33 home runs this season, fifth in the National League. Cesar Hernandez has three home runs and eight RBIs over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Nolan Arenado has 34 home runs and 104 RBIs in 149 games for the Rockies. David Dahl has nine hits and six RBIs over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 3-7, .186 batting average, 5.40 ERA, outscored by 17 runs. Rockies: 5-5, .202 batting average, 2.81 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs.

