Philadelphia Phillies (78-79, third in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (87-70, second in NL West)

Denver; Wednesday, 8:40 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Phillies: Nick Pivetta (7-13, 4.58 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) Rockies: German Marquez (13-10, 3.91 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 210 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Rockies look to keep a five-game winning streak alive. Colorado is hitting a collective .255 this season, led by Nolan Arenado’s mark of .295. The Phillies look to end a six-game skid. The Philadelphia pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, led by Hector Neris’ 14.4. The Rockies won Tuesday’s contest 10-3. D.J. Johnson picked up his first win of the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Rhys Hoskins has 33 home runs and 94 RBIs in 148 games for the Phillies. Cesar Hernandez has eight hits and two home runs over his past 10 games for Philadelphia. Trevor Story is batting .287 with a .340 on-base percentage and .548 slugging percentage in 151 games this season for the Rockies. David Dahl has 11 hits and is batting .275 over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 2-8, .201 batting average, 6.11 ERA, outscored by 25 runs. Rockies: 6-4, .234 batting average, 2.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright hero sports