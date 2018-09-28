SAN DIEGO — The street corner outside Petco Park’s main entrance is now the intersection of Tony Gwynn Drive and Trevor Hoffman Way.

Hoffman, the former closer who was inducted into the Hall of Fame on July 29, helped unveil a street sign bearing his name on Friday afternoon.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer, who helped with the unveiling, called it “the coolest intersection in San Diego, no doubt about it.”

The address of Petco Park, which opened in 2004, is 19 Tony Gwynn Drive.

On Aug. 18, the Padres unveiled a statue of Hoffman in the Park at the Park beyond center field, just as they unveiled a statue of Gwynn during his Hall of Fame summer of 2007.

Hoffman is a special adviser in the Padres’ baseball operations department.

