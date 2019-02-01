CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have added bullpen help, agreeing to a $750,000, one-year contract with right-hander Tony Barnette, a deal containing an option, escalator and bonus opportunities that could raise its value to $4.5 million over two seasons.

Barnette’s 2019 salary would increase to $1 million if he has one day on the active roster, and he could earn $500,000 in bonuses this year for days on the active roster: $75,000 each for 100 and 125, and $100,000 for 155. He also could earn $250,000 this season for games: $50,000 each for 40 and 50, and $75,000 apiece for 60 and 70.

Chicago has a $3 million team option for 2020.

The 35-year-old Barnette was 11-4 with a 3.50 ERA over three seasons with Texas. He went 2-0 with a 2.39 ERA with 26 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings over 22 appearances for the Rangers last year.

He spent four seasons in Arizona’s minor league system and six in Japan with the Yakult Swallows of Japan’s Central League before signing with Texas prior to the 2016 season.

Chicago sent left-hander Ian Clarkin outright to Triple-A Iowa on Friday.

