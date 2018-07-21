CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have added reliever Jesse Chavez to their roster and placed right-hander Anthony Bass on the 10-day disabled list with a back injury.

Chavez was acquired in a trade with Texas on Thursday for minor league pitcher Tyler Thomas. The 34-year-old Chavez went 3-1 with a 3.51 ERA in 30 appearances with the Rangers this season.

The Cubs also recalled reliever Dillon Maples from Triple-A Iowa and optioned right-hander James Norwood to their top farm club. Reliever Luke Farrell was brought up from Iowa to serve as the 26th man for Saturday’s doubleheader against St. Louis.

Bass has a strain on the right side of his back. He was just activated from the DL on Thursday after being sidelined by an illness.

