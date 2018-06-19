Chicago Cubs’ Albert Almora Jr., left, celebrates his game winning RBI single off Los Angeles Dodgers relief pitcher Brock Stewart, as Kris Bryant, right, scores the winning run during the 10th inning of a baseball game Tuesday, June 19, 2018, in Chicago. The Cubs won 2-1. (Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Albert Almora Jr. hit a game-ending RBI single in the 10th inning, and the Chicago Cubs beat the Los Angeles Dodgers 2-1 on Tuesday night to salvage a split of their day-night doubleheader.

Kris Bryant sparked the winning rally with a leadoff triple against Brock Stewart (0-1). After Javier Baez was walked intentionally, Almora hit a liner into right field.

Rob Zastryzny (1-0), the fifth Cubs reliever, got Yasmani Grandal to fly out with the bases loaded in the top of the 10th to earn the win.

The rematch of the last two NL Championship Series was set to begin on Monday night, but the opener was postponed by a mixture of poor weather and a limited power outage at Wrigley Field. It’s the only scheduled visit for Los Angeles, leading to the day-night doubleheader.

Los Angeles began the long day at the iconic ballpark with a 4-3 victory on pinch-hitter Kyle Farmer’s two-run double in the ninth. Joc Pederson led off the game with his ninth homer and Yasiel Puig drove in a run with a bloop double.

The Dodgers jumped in front in the nightcap on Austin Barnes’ RBI single in the sixth. But the Cubs tied it on Kyle Schwarber’s 13th homer, a drive to right against Erik Goeddel in the seventh.

Los Angeles wasted an impressive return for Rich Hill, who pitched six innings of three-hit ball in his first major league start in a month. Hill was placed on the disabled list on May 20 with a blister on his left middle finger, a recurring problem for the veteran left-hander.

Mike Montgomery kept Chicago in the game with six crisp innings, yielding one run and five hits. The lefty has a 1.21 ERA in five starts since he was inserted into the rotation after Yu Darvish went on the disabled list on May 26 with right triceps tendinitis.

Bryant led off in each half of the doubleheader. The third baseman doubled twice and drove in two runs in Game 1, and went 1 for 5 in the night cap.

It was the third and fourth times this season — and in his career — that the slugger batted at the top of the order.

Bryant’s two-run double in the opener helped Chicago to a 3-1 lead. But Puig doubled in Chris Taylor in the sixth, setting the stage for the ninth-inning rally.

Farmer lined a 2-2 pitch from Justin Wilson (1-2) into the corner in left after pinch-hitter Austin Barnes walked and Justin Turner singled. Farmer is batting just .238 for the season, but is 6 for 16 with two doubles off the bench.

Edward Paredes (2-0), the fifth of six Dodgers relievers, got one out in the eighth to earn the win. Kenley Jansen pitched the ninth for his 18th save.

Wilson (1-2) came one pitch away from earning his first save. Manager Joe Maddon used the lefty because closer Brandon Morrow has a sore back that flared up on Monday.

The Dodgers’ Kenta Maeda lasted 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs and five hits in his second start since coming off the disabled list. Cubs starter Tyler Chatwood allowed two hits and struck out six in five innings, walking five to increase his major league-leading total to 63.

MAKING MOVES

To make room for Hill on the roster, the Dodgers optioned infielder/outfielder Breyvic Valera to Triple-A Oklahoma City.

Stewart was added to the roster as the 26th man prior to the second game of the doubleheader. The Cubs recalled right-hander Justin Hancock from Triple-A Iowa as their 26th man.

HAPPY BIRTHDAY

The Cubs celebrated Hall of Famer Billy Williams’ 80th birthday during the nightcap. Led by the Wrigley organist, many in the crowd of 40,409 joined in singing “Happy Birthday” to the six-time All-Star and 1972 batting champ after the second inning.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Dodgers: LHP Clayton Kershaw (strained lower back) is scheduled make a minor league rehab start on Saturday with Triple-A Oklahoma City. According to manager Dave Roberts, Kershaw will be limited to four innings and 60 pitches. His next appearance could be with Los Angeles. ... INF Chase Utley (left thumb sprain) could be activated off the DL on Wednesday.

Cubs: Maddon gave no timetable for Morrow’s return. ... Darvish will throw a simulated game on Wednesday. Maddon said the Cubs will determine the next step in the right-hander’s rehab program based on his response. ... INF Javier Baez, hit on the elbow by a pitch on Sunday, returned to the starting lineup at second base in the nightcap. Baez entered the first game in the seventh inning.

UP NEXT

Dodgers RHP Ross Stripling (6-1, 1.76 ERA) squares off against Cubs LHP Jon Lester (8-2, 2.28 ERA) on Wednesday afternoon in the series finale.

