Chicago Cubs manager Joe Maddon, right, checks on Kris Bryant after he was hit by a pitch thrown by Pittsburgh Pirates’ Chris Archer during the fourth inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, in Chicago. (Jim Young/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Cubs slugger Kris Bryant is out of the starting lineup for a second straight day with a bruised left wrist.

Bryant was hit by a pitch from Pittsburgh’s Chris Archer on Tuesday. Chicago manager Joe Maddon says Bryant could be available as a pinch hitter on Thursday night and as a starter Friday against St. Louis.

The 2016 NL MVP has had two stints on the disabled list this season because of left shoulder inflammation. The 26-year-old Bryant is batting .276 with 12 homers and 49 RBIs in 98 games.

David Bote started at third for the Cubs on Thursday.

