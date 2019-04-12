CHICAGO — The Chicago Cubs have placed backup catcher Victor Caratini on the 10-day injured list after he broke a bone in his left hand.

Caratini is expected to miss four to six weeks after he got hurt on a swing during Thursday night’s 2-0 victory over Pittsburgh. He is scheduled for surgery on Monday.

The 25-year-old Caratini had been a pleasant surprise for Chicago, batting .571 with a homer and five RBIs in six games.

Taylor Davis was recalled from Triple-A Iowa on Friday. The 29-year-old Davis is a .278 hitter with three RBIs in 13 career games.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.