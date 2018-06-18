CHICAGO — Cubs infielder Javier Baez is feeling better a day after he was hit on the left elbow by a pitch.

Baez was out of the starting lineup for Chicago’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Monday night, but he could return as soon as Tuesday. He said it’s still pretty swollen, but he felt good and no X-rays were needed.

“I was scared for a moment but after I started feeling everything, I knew everything was good,” he said.

Baez got hit by Jack Flaherty in the third inning of Sunday night’s 5-0 loss at St. Louis. Baez, who leads the Cubs with 14 homers, then was replaced by Addison Russell.

“That’s a tough one right there,” manager Joe Maddon said. “I’ve actually gone through that particular instance, and it stings and you want to throw up and it’s hot, but you actually come out of it.

“He’s a tough kid. I’m not totally surprised that he’s fine. It’s just an awkward spot when it happens.”



Chicago Cubs’ Javier Baez, front, doubles over as he is checked on by manager Joe Maddon after being hit by a pitch during the third inning of a baseball game against the St. Louis Cardinals Sunday, June 17, 2018, in St. Louis. Baez left the game. (Jeff Roberson/Associated Press)

Baez said Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina texted him Sunday night to see if he was all right.

Also Monday, the Cubs placed reliever Brian Duensing on the bereavement list and recalled left-hander Rob Zastryzny from Triple-A Iowa. Duensing’s grandfather died on Saturday.

“He is in a better place but we miss him dearly already,” Duensing posted on his Twitter account.

