Chicago Cubs starting pitcher Jon Lester (34) throws the ball against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the first inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Cubs left-hander Jon Lester has left Chicago’s home opener against Pittsburgh because of left hamstring tightness.

Lester hit an RBI double and scored from second on Ben Zobrist’s single during Chicago’s six-run second inning on Monday. He allowed consecutive singles in the third before manager Joe Maddon replaced him with Brad Brach.

The 35-year-old Lester pitched six innings of two-run ball in each of his first two outings this year. He went 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA in 32 starts last season.

