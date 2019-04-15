Chicago Cubs (5-9, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Miami Marlins (4-12, fifth in the NL East)

Miami; Monday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-2, 7.50 ERA) Marlins: Trevor Richards (0-1, 2.00 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Miami and Chicago match up to begin a three-game series.

The Marlins went 38-43 in home games in 2018. Miami averaged 8.0 hits with 2.3 extra base hits per game last season.

The Cubs went 44-37 away from home in 2018. Chicago pitchers struck out 8.2 hitters a game last year with a staff WHIP of 1.31. These two teams did not play each other in 2018.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.