DETROIT — The Chicago Cubs have put infielder Addison Russell on the 10-day disabled list with a sprained left middle finger.

The Cubs announced the move Wednesday before their game at Detroit. The move is retroactive to Monday.

Chicago also added infielder Daniel Murphy to the 25-man roster. He was acquired Tuesday in a trade with Washington .

Russell is hitting .259 with five home runs and 37 RBIs this season. He’s hit at least 12 homers in each of his previous three seasons in the majors.

Murphy is set to bat leadoff for Chicago on Wednesday night, playing second base. He’s hitting .300 with six homers and 29 RBIs in 56 games so far this year.

