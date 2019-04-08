Chicago Cubs’ Ben Zobrist (18) is greeted by Kyle Schwarber (12) after scoring against the Pittsburgh Pirates during the second inning of a baseball game, Monday, April 8, 2019, in Chicago. (David Banks/Associated Press)

CHICAGO — Kyle Schwarber hit a two-run homer and Chicago’s beleaguered bullpen stepped up after Jon Lester departed with left hamstring tightness, leading the Cubs over the Pittsburgh Pirates 10-0 in their home opener on Monday.

Brad Brach, Brandon Kintzler, Randy Rosario and Pedro Strop combined for seven innings of four-hit ball after Lester was removed with two on and no outs in the third. Brach (1-0) pitched two innings for his first win with the Cubs.

Pittsburgh had won four in a row, but it hurt itself with four errors, including three by shortstop Kevin Newman. Jameson Taillon (0-2) was charged with six unearned runs and four hits in two innings.

ORIOLES 12, ATHLETICS 4

BALTIMORE — Chris Davis went 0 for 5 to set a major league record for the longest hitless streak by a position player, extending his drought to 49 consecutive at-bats in Baltimore’s rout of Oakland.

Davis hit three flyballs before striking out in the seventh and eighth innings, leaving him 0 for 28 this season and 0 for 49 since hitting a double early in a game Sept. 14. The previous longest drought by a non-pitcher was 46 at-bats, by Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Eugenio Vélez.

Jonathan Villar homered and had four RBIs, Trey Mancini went 3 for 3 with a homer, Cedric Mullins hit two triples and drove in three runs and rookie shortstop Richie Martin’s first multiple-hit game included a triple and a pair of singles.

Still seeking his first victory with Oakland, Marco Estrada (0-1) gave up six runs in four innings.

Andrew Cashner (2-1) allowed three earned runs in 5 1/3 innings to help Baltimore snap a four-game losing streak.

ASTROS 4, YANKEES 3

HOUSTON — Jose Altuve hit a long home run and Carlos Correa’s broken-bat RBI infield single in the eighth inning helped Houston rally past New York for its fourth straight victory.

Aaron Judge homered off Astros ace Justin Verlander as New York built a 3-1 lead in a matchup between AL powerhouses. Robinson Chirinos tied it with a two-run double in the seventh against Zack Britton.

The game was tied with one out in the eighth when Adam Ottavino (1-1) walked Alex Bregman before a single by Michael Brantley sent Bregman to third. Correa then shattered his bat on a grounder that dribbled down the first base line, allowing Bregman to score.

Ryan Pressly (1-0) extended his scoreless streak to 22 1/3 innings with a perfect eighth to get the win and Roberto Osuna pitched a 1-2-3 ninth for his third save.

PHILLIES 4, NATIONALS 3

PHILADELPHIA — Rhys Hoskins hit two solo homers, Odubel Herrera hit a two-run shot and Philadelphia beat Washington.

Kurt Suzuki and Brian Dozier went deep for the Nationals.

Bryce Harper was 0 for 3 with a walk in his third game against his former team but helped prevent a run with a perfect relay throw.

Phillies right-hander Vince Velasquez allowed two runs and four hits in five innings in his first start this season. Seranthony Dominguez (1-0) tossed a perfect sixth. Pat Neshek pitched out of trouble in the ninth for his first save.

Anibal Sanchez (0-1) gave up three runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings in his second start against Philadelphia in five days.

RAYS 5, WHITE SOX 1

Blake Snell (2-1) struck out 11 over six innings, giving up one run and six hits as Tampa Bay improved to 8-3 and kept pace with its best start since 2010.

Avisail Garcia had two hits, including an RBI single in the second that made it 4-0. He also struck out three times against his former team. Tommy Pham scored two runs and extended his club-record on-base streak to 43 games. Hunter Wood, recalled from Triple-A Durham, threw three scoreless for his first big league save.

Carlos Rodón (1-2) gave up four runs and eight hits in 4 2/3 innings.

CARDINALS 4, DODGERS 3

ST. LOUIS — Marcell Ozuna homered to back a solid start by Miles Mikolas, and St. Louis ended Los Angeles’ five-game winning streak.

Mikolas (1-1) allowed three runs on five hits in six innings, working around three hit batters in the first five innings. He had never hit more than one batter in a game.

For the Dodgers, the loss could be painful because of another groin injury to starting pitcher Hyun-Jin Ryu, who left with two outs in the second inning.

St. Louis rallied with two runs in the seventh. Jose Martinez singled off Joe Kelly (1-2) to drive in Matt Carpenter, who had singled off Scott Alexander. Paul Goldschmidt later scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch by Kelly.

John Gant worked two scoreless innings in relief and Jordan Hicks pitched the ninth for his second save.

