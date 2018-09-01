PHILADELPHIA — The Chicago Cubs have activated star third baseman Kris Bryant from the disabled list.

The NL Central leaders made the move before playing Saturday night at Philadelphia.

Bryant had been sidelined since July 23 with left shoulder inflammation. The 2016 NL MVP was in the starting lineup and batting fifth.

Bryant is batting .276 with 11 homers and 44 RBIs in 76 games.

