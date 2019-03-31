Chicago Cubs (95-68, second in the NL Central in 2018) vs. Texas Rangers (67-95, fifth in the NL West in 2018)

Arlington, Texas; Sunday, 4 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Cole Hamels (0-0, 0.00 ERA) Rangers: Lance Lynn (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Rangers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Texas Rangers host the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Globe Life Park in Arlington.

The Rangers went 34-47 in home games in 2018. Texas hit .240 as a team last year and averaged 3.0 extra base hits per game.

The Cubs finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Chicago pitchers had an ERA of 3.65 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.31.

Rangers Injuries: None listed.

Cubs Injuries: None listed.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

