Washington Nationals (82-79, second in NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (90-71, second in NL West)

Denver; Sunday, 3:10 p.m. Eastern

PROBABLE PITCHERS: Nationals: Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.25 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) Rockies: Tyler Anderson (6-9, 4.76 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 159 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado has enjoyed an offensive surge from David Dahl as of late. He’s batting .333 with 10 hits and five home runs in the past week. The Rockies come into the game tied with Los Angeles for first in the NL West. The Colorado offense has compiled a .256 batting average as a team this season, Nolan Arenado leads the team with a mark of .296. The Nationals are 3-7 in Fedde’s starts. Washington has a collective on-base percentage of .335, led by Bryce Harper’s mark of .392. In Saturday’s game, the Nationals defeated the Rockies 12-2. Stephen Strasburg got the win for Washington, his 10th on the season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trea Turner is hitting .271 with 179 hits and 19 home runs in 161 games this year for the Nationals. Anthony Rendon has three home runs and 15 RBIs while slugging .769 over his past 10 games for Washington. Charlie Blackmon has 176 hits for the Rockies this season. He’s batting .285 on the year. Ian Desmond has 10 hits and is batting .303 over his past 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Nationals: 6-4, .296 batting average, 3.30 ERA, outscored opponents by 25 runs. Rockies: 8-2, .271 batting average, 2.83 ERA, outscored opponents by 32 runs.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

