Chicago Cubs (1-4, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-3, third in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Yu Darvish (0-0, 10.13 ERA) Braves: Max Fried (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

LINE: Braves favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Chicago Cubs on Thursday at SunTrust Park.

The Braves went 43-38 at home in 2018. Atlanta averaged 8.8 hits with 3.2 extra base hits per game and 29 total triples last year.

The Cubs finished 44-37 in road games in 2018. Chicago hit .258 as a team with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 34 total triples last year.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

