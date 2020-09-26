But beyond that, the Nationals are choosing to not publicly release the length of Martinez’s new deal. When they hired him in October 2017, they announced a three-year contract with an option for 2021 — the same option they tore up in negotiations this month. Then Saturday, a few hours after the team called it a multiyear extension in a news release, General Manager Mike Rizzo didn’t talk specifics.

“We’re comfortable with what we have and the consistency that we’re going to have down the road,” Rizzo said on a video conference call with reporters, Martinez sitting to his left. “That’s all we want to say about terms because it’s private information and we don’t want you guys to know about it.”

AD

AD

“For me, it’s about stability,” Martinez added before a doubleheader against the New York Mets at Nationals Park. “We showed that here by . . . them signing Mike again and then they turn around and sign me long-term. What I loved about everything is the players, all the players coming in and talking. We sat around last night for a while — just how happy they were that they know that I’m going to be here for a while and it’s something that’s consistent.”

When asked why this was different from announcing a player’s contract length, which the Nationals typically do, Rizzo pointed to websites that compile information on player contracts through media reports. There are no such sites for managers, coaches or front-office executives, and Rizzo added that both he and Martinez prefer to not have their salaries or contract lengths disclosed.

USA Today reported that Martinez received a three-year, $7.5 million extension that will pay him $2.5 million per season. The Nationals declined to comment on those figures, and no other outlet has confirmed them or offered alternative details. As Rizzo explained the timing of Martinez’s extension and why the club didn’t just pick up its option for 2021, he mentioned wanting Martinez to avoid a “lame-duck situation.”

AD

AD

It is clear that Martinez has assurance for next season and the one after it. But his status gets murky after 2022, making it hard for fans to know when the next “lame-duck situation” could be near. Rizzo’s new contract runs through 2023. When pressed on whether their contracts cover the same time period, he again noted that the Nationals don’t put that information out.

On Sept. 6, the day his extension was announced, Rizzo expressed interest in “negotiating a longer-term deal” with Martinez. Twenty days later, they sat side-by-side, both wearing World Series rings, and talked about burying this down season.

“The day after this thing ends, we’re going to start on our 2021 prep,” Rizzo said. “To have that floating around and lingering over our heads that we didn’t have this thing done . . . I said all along that I did not want to just pick up the club option because I thought . . . walking into a 2021 season with a manager with a lame-duck situation with one year didn’t make a lot of sense to me strategically and roster-creation wise.

AD

AD

“I thought it was important to get it done before the season ended because we have a lot of work to do immediately following the last out of the last game.”