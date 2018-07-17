About four hours before he started the MLB All-Star Game Tuesday night, Max Scherzer stood in the Washington Nationals clubhouse, tossing a ball in his hands, bright-eyed as ever. One does not approach Scherzer on days he starts, but on this day, he was approaching others. He granted permission to converse. He welcomed reporters and answered a half-hour of questions. He shagged fly balls during batting practice with the mere mortals. He didn’t even eat his usual pre-start roast beef sandwich.

“I don’t need that much energy,” he joked.

But by the time he was warmed up and ready, he skipped down the dugout stairs like a little kid who slept in his uniform. This is one of Scherzer’s favorite days of the year.

Dave Martinez said he would be angry if Scherzer emerged from the bullpen firing fastballs at 98 or 99 miles per hour after hitting only 97 during the regular season. Scherzer started Mookie Betts with a fastball at 96. He eventually caught him looking with a slider.

Then came reigning American League MVP Jose Altuve. Scherzer struck him out on three pitches, the last two at 98, the final one so untouchable that Altuve could only smile.

Scherzer got ahead of Mike Trout, too. When he got two strikes, the crowd rose. First they chanted, “Let’s go Scherzer!” Then they chanted, “Let’s go Max.” He’s becoming a one-namer in this town, one of those rare figures for whom a syllable says it all. Trout worked a full count. He fouled back a 98-mph fastball. He fouled back another 98-mph fastball. Eventually, Scherzer walked him.

The hope of a perfectly dominant night was spoiled there, and slid further out of reach when he allowed a single to Boston’s J.D. Martinez — one of the hitters Scherzer has said he respects more than most around the league. But when Jose Ramirez popped out to ensure the inning ended scoreless, Scherzer speed-walked off the mound as if infused with electricity. Jacob deGrom began warming up at that point. But National League Manager Dave Roberts had never planned to let Scherzer relent after one.

New York Yankees’ slugger Aaron Judge began the second inning. Scherzer challenged him with somewhat reckless fastballs he probably would not try in the regular season. Judge beat him and smacked a 95-mph fastball up in the zone out to left. But Scherzer didn’t allow anything else. The only man allowed to pitch two innings for either side struck out four batters. He allowed that one run on those two hits. He threw 32 pitches, 25 for strikes.

And while many of his fellow National League hurlers pitched, showered and headed out, Scherzer stayed in the dugout, watching at rapt attention on the near-end of the bench — occasionally moving to the very end to share some thoughts with Roberts, who probably had not asked for them.

Harper, meanwhile, was cheered more loudly and frequently than anyone not named Scherzer Tuesday night. Buoyed into renewed belief by his stunning Home Run Derby comeback victory Monday night, everyone at Nationals Park stood and roared for his first at-bat of the evening, which came against Yankees right-hander Luis Severino.

Matt Kemp had just doubled, which meant Harper had a chance to tie the game, to drive in the home team’s first run. He struck out on three pitches. The home crowd cheered him back to the dugout anyway. All is forgiven for now.

Harper didn’t seem too bothered, either. A half-inning later, he joked around with the broadcast team through a mic he wore in center field, the second straight year he’s provided in-game commentary. In his second at-bat, he thought he worked a walk, but got called out looking. He ended the evening 0 for 2 with two strikeouts after playing five innings, his heroics used up — at least for now. No one, including Harper, seemed to mind. Statistics can matter again Friday.