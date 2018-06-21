NEW YORK — David Ortiz will manage the World team in the All-Star Futures Game next month and Torii Hunter will lead the U.S.

Major League Baseball announced the managers on Thursday for the July 15 game in Washington, D.C. This will be the 20th Futures Game, involving top minor league prospects.

The U.S. team leads the series 12-7.

___

More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/tag/MLBbaseball

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.