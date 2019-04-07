Chicago Cubs (2-6, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (7-2, first in the NL Central)

Milwaukee; Sunday, 2 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Kyle Hendricks (0-1, 4.15 ERA) Brewers: Zach Davies (0-0, 3.60 ERA)

LINE: Brewers favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Milwaukee Brewers take on the Chicago Cubs on Sunday at Miller Park.

The Brewers finished 40-37 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Milwaukee averaged 8.6 hits with 3.0 extra base hits per game and 24 total triples last season.

The Cubs finished 41-36 against NL Central Division opponents in 2018. Chicago averaged 9.0 hits per game last year, batting .258 as a team.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by HERO Sports, and data from Sportradar.

